As the public demand for politicians ” credentials” spreads like wild bush fire, Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has threatened to invade the Electoral Commission to demand for someone’s academic papers.

Nambooze who seemed to suggest that the country’s electoral body could exercise the right to avail politicians’ academic credentials to the public with impartiality, revealed that she would be reaching out to the body tomorrow after having a meaningful discussion with her legal team.

“I wish to be assured by the EC that any Ugandan can request for access to the file containing all documents submitted by any candidate…My lawyers will tomorrow put in our request,” Namboze wrote on her official social media platforms on Sunday 23.

Eventhough the rock hard legislator didn’t exactly name her intended prey in her looming legal attack, it has been hugely suspected that the woman from Mukono could be after the NRM supremo Yoweri Kaguta Museveni being her greatest political enemy after Norbert Mao.

The NUP strong woman’s threats come at a time when her party Chief Robert Kyagulanyi’s chances of participating in the next year’s elections hang in balance after City Lawyer Male Mabirizi dug deep into the inconsistencies in the youthful politician’s age and education to reveal some dirts that could make him ineligible for the highest office on land.

With Nambooze’s move, her social media followers have instead pleaded with the MP to alternatively seek to dig out details about Mrs Museveni’s education for the public to know.

” Please madam teacher, kindly help us include Janet Museveni on the list. The country needs to know how her Minister education performed while in school,” said a one Johnson Ssali.

Hassan Ntaze said that ” all we need to know is Mrs Museveni’s education and nothing less. I have no doubt she must have got only nines if at she even went up to senior four. Anyway let them enjoy and they wait to die in their own movies.”

This is however not the first time the matter of the Education Minister’s academic credentials is coming up. When she was appointed Minister for Karamoja in 2011, similar calls were made over her education only to hit a dead end without an answer.