The Chairman Board of Trustees, Kampala International University (KIU) Al Hajj Hassan Basajjabalaba has urged the graduands to look for opportunities within the problems related to COVID-19 pandemic.

Hajj Basajjabalaba made the appeal in his message during the 22nd Graduation ceremony, which was held virtually on Saturday 22, August, 2020.

“I strongly urge you to go beyond the lamentation and look for the opportunities within the problems related to COVID-19,” he said.

“Therein lie some powerful opportunities for you to make yourself useful and relevant to people’s needs. If you are keen and proactive enough, you can create your own opportunity in the new environment sooner than might have been in the old normal.”

Hajj Basajjabalaba further quoted futurist Joe Barker who argued that, “when a paradigm shifts, everybody goes back to zero,” adding that everybody has had to go back to zero to learn again.

“It is a new environment for all of us; those who have many years of working experience and those who are just beginning,” he opined.

Meanwhile, 2,253 students graduated with PhDs, Masters Degrees, Bachelor’s Degrees, Diplomas and Certificates. Of these, 38% (871) were females, 62% (1,382) were males with 43% (976) being science based awards and 57% (1,277) arts, humanities, business and law.

The ceremony was presided over by the University Chancellor, Prof. Mahmood Mamdani and the Chief Guest was Hans Hofstraat, Vice President and Research Program Manager at Philips’ Chief Technology Office (CTO).