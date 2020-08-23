A Ugandan national identified as Edward Kabagambe, 22, on Friday afternoon crossed to Rwanda through a porous border point and and he was arrested by the Rwandan security operatives.

It alleged that Kabagambe crossed to the Rwandan side at around 9pm, before he was reportedly arrested in Rwanda.

Kabagambe is, a resident of Mayengo cell, Kiniogo ward, Katuna Town Council, Kabale district.

Reports indicate that Kabagambe helped two Rwandan nationals carrying their luggage from Mayengo cell through porous border to Mukatokye village, Kabura Parish, Gatuna sub county Gicumbi district in Rwanda, and was arrested by Rwandan Defence Forces.

According to reports, his relatives have waited for his return but all in vain.

Efforts to talk to the second division army spokesperson Maj. Charles Kabona over the matter were futile as he was not picking his known phone contacts.