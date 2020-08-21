The Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has been appointed Ambassador for East Africa region representing an international organisation based in Netherlands.

The good news has been revealed by the legislator herself through her social media pages.

Without disclosing the name of the organisation, Nambooze said it deals in fighting modern slavery of women and girls.

“This prestigious appointment come in recognition of our courage and capacity to use our office to fight against injustices especially trafficking of women,” the MP said.

Adding, “As the Regional Ambassador lam to head the organisation’s projects in this region and also represent it both locally and internationally. All praise be to God. Eventhough I’m taking on this new role, I will remain your representative in Parliament since its through the legislative assembly that the world sees and recognises us.”