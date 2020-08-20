Uganda has registered three new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number to 19.

The fatalities are residents of Kampala; two males aged 45 and 3q years old as well as a 57 year old female who passed on while in admission at different private hospitals in Kampala.

“They presented with signs and symptoms of covid-19,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Thursday.

On the other hand, 94 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. The cumulative confirmed cases now stand at 1750.