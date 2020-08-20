Some days ago,I received a package that came to tip us on the Malawi Opposition model that made them triumph and defeat the ruling party. Those who conducted the study are appealing to us to benchmark Malawi.

The study lays out proposal for us to divide the country, into Western, Northern, Eastern and Central ( Buganda) and let each Principal ( Presidential candidate) concentration in one area. The document wrote and gave to us,the proposal to assign ANT working with FDC Politicians in that area, to handle the West with the major task of securing the polling stations in that area by identifying agents well in time,coordinate them and bring us the results.

It also proposes that FDC should be assigned the East and North and NUP that appears to have an upper hand works with the willing DP members to secure Buganda. This document whose details and source I won’t be sharing here contains an analysis of the voters and where they are and how they are likely to vote.

In summary this study conducted by visibly very excellent brains shows that Buganda only has 5.3 million voters yet Museveni “won” the last elections with Five million votes.

The study shows that a third of all the voters in Uganda are located between river Nile and Lwera. The study shows that candidate Kyagulanyi if given financial and human resource has capacity to win decisively in this zone AND the only backup he would need is for others to secure their areas and fail rigging even when the opposition runs second in those other areas but fails Museveni to exaggerate his scores.

The study shows that Mr. Museveni has used EC to scatter the country in order to over stretch any Political group that is competing with him. Today the Country has 34,344 polling stations, new cities and Constituencies that automatically call for more manpower and resources and commit more politicians to leave the Presidential candidate campaigning alone with inexperienced and not so committed young people who depend on the candidate unlike mature politicians who can facilitate themselves.

The study shows that the opposition has been winning so those to vote for us are there but our failure has been in securing polling stations and we are not doing enough to reverse this.The other problem noted on our side is that we are reducing the race to a competing for a non existing Office of the leader of the Opposition we now commonly refer to as the “People’s President”.

The study shows that the sibling fights and conflicts among Ugandan opposition are costing us a lot and spoils opportunity to unite.

MALAWI

The 23 June 2020 Malawian’s elections saw the coming together of Lazarus Chakwera of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and running mate Saulos Chilima of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) to head a coalition of nine opposition parties – having fiercely competed as the leading challengers previously.

Malawi’s opposition is said to have to casted ego aside and worked in alliance with each other. In tandem with a digital campaign, the new alliance separately travelled widely and held rallies across the Country attracting support of the majorly young voters who are the majority in the Country.

It became very difficult for the elderly Mutharikato run after nine groups working separately but together. The ruling party who depended on Mutharika as a person and spoilt by abuse of state power couldn’t march a campaign of Nine friendly forces and it finally became a great strategy that ultimately delivered Opposition’s Chakwera to the presidency.

Betty Nambooze is the Mukono Municipality MP