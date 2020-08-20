Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has told Baker Batte, a journalist working with The Observer newspaper never to return to her home over unprofessionalism.

The unhappy Nambooze accuses Batte and colleagues at the media house of trading off stories.

“Journalism at the observer has gone to the dogs!! They started with trading off stories…we call it killing a story for pay. One day I took them to Mukono to record a confession of a dying man…A man who was exported out of Uganda and had his liver and kidney removed by evil men who transplant organs from unsuspecting young people….They recorded the story of the dying man,the man died five days later and the observer story has never been published,” the legislator posted on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

“Now they have gone to spinning out headline for stories….They run a heading completely drawn out of contest from the interview they had with a person…They know our people a lazy when it comes to reading…And their mission is to set us up against each into conflicts….Muli babbi basajja mmwe! In addition to this they have written a feature story claiming that when we went to Kamwokya Hon Kyagulanyi refused us to say anything because in his party no one else is supposed to be heard,that Kyagulanyi is being bankrolled by my competitor in Mukono and that is why Kyagulanyi has ordered me to stand for the District women seat, that we had drafted and agreement to secure our candidature that Hon Kyagulanyi refused to sign…..Of course as all this is not true ….So in whose interest is observer telling these falsehoods?”

Nambooze warned Batte never to trouble her again in quest for an interview since the paper he works for lacks professionalism.

“Well my young brother Batte Baker,you know how we grew our relationship to the extent that you can come to me so easily for a story but kindly never trouble me again for an interview, as the paper you work for has completely dropped professionalism. How I wish brother Ssemujju would find time for this media house before Ugandans he employed ground the paper.”