Renowned political commentator Frank Gashumba has branded the 11 Members of Parliament that defected from Democratic Party (DP) to National Unity Platform (NUP) as lousy,deceptive and self-seeking politicians who lack values to stand the fury of struggle.

Speaking during the inauguration of new DP leaders for both Kampala and Wakiso districts at the party headquarters on Monday, Gashumba said if the legislators really loved Uganda’s oldest political party, they would have stayed and worked on reforming it.

He wondered if all the 11 MPs couldn’t fight a one man army of Mao, how will they unseat President Yoweri Museveni who has a state machinery.

“Mao doesn’t weigh even 80 kgs but if 11 MPs can’t oust him from DP and the best they can do is to run away to another party, how can they dupe Ugandans that they can manage Museveni with his entire machinery? Why do you run away from DP, a party of values, simply because just one man Mao is bad?” Gashumba asked.

At the same function, the social entrepreneur decried the level of hypocrisy among Uganda’s politicians saying that when Bobi Wine real name Robert Kyagulanyi joined politics, the people who joined his party last week, are the same who used to call him a drug addict but now they see him as their messiah.

“Another DP MP rang me and said Gashumba what are you doing with that drug addict. It was myself, and others that were there for my younger brother Bobi Wine who is now a high voltage politician. How can those fake DP MPs now claim to love Bobi Wine? They have no genuine love for him. This is about just political survival because he has the high voltage which they require to secure reelection.”

He, however, warned Bobi Wine that some of the MPs he welcomed, might become a big sabotage to his party since they had already lost their political credibility from their constituencies.

“These are fortune-hunters. Still some of them will still lose their seats despite the endorsement of NUP because they have no political work anymore. I don’t fear them because they were paupers who didn’t own even a boda-boda until they became MPs. It’s DP that led them to such prestige yet they are now out saying DP is bad,” he said.

The MPs who crossed to NUP include Busiro East MP Medard Lubega Sseggona, Bukoto East MP Florence Namayanja, Bukomansimbi Woman MP Veronica Nanyondo, Kyotera Woman MP Robinah Ssentongo, Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi, Kalungu West MP Joseph Ssewungu Gonzaga, Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga, Mukono municipality MP Betty Nambooze, Makindye Ssaabagabo MP Ssempala Emmanuel Kigozi, Makindye West MP Allan Ssewayana and Rubaga North’s Moses Kasibante.