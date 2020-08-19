The ruling National Resistance Movement party won youth elections in Kabale District by 90 per cent,the district party chairperson David Bahati has revealed.

Speaking to the press on Tuesday at Kirigime guest house, Bahati hailed the youth for recognising the importance of NRM Party.

“We won because they believe in the achievements of NRM. The youth believe NRM is taking Uganda forward which is obvious,” Bahati Said.

Bahati made the Revelation after the NRM party’s Regional National Executive Committee meeting.

In the meeting,all NEC members unanimously endorsed president Museveni as both the party’s chairman and the presidential candidate come 2021 general elections.