A Vision Group employee has tested positive for Covid-19.

The confirmed case works at the media house’s head office in Kampala.

According to Robert Kabushenga, CEO New Vision, the staff tested positive over the weekend and the case is being handled under the guidance of the Ministry of Health.

“Management is tracking all possible contacts at office and will collaborate with the medical workers to facilitate further tests,” Kabushenga said in a statement on Monday.

“Those identified as having been in contact with the concerned staff will be required to stay at home and isolate for a period of 14 days. The office will be disinfected at regular intervals and all other staff who remain at work will be required to follow SOPs as directed by the Board of directors. Access to our offices will be in accordance with the requirements of ministry of health. Any inconveniences that this may have caused is highly regretted. ”

Uganda currently has 1,500 confirmed cumulative Covid-19 cases.