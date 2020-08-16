Popular media personality Andrew Mwenda has announced he will run to the National Unity Platform party offices tomorrow Monday 17 to pick another set of nomination forms to run for the Party’s Presidency and Presidential flag bearer.

It will be recalled that a fortnight ago, Mwenda joined the Kamwokya outfit and instantly picked what he believed were the nomination form for Presidential candidates only to realise a week later that he had picked those for councillors.

Upon learning that party Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi was behind his embarrassment, Mwenda swiftly moved to declare he would not let the former NTV news anchor enjoy the last laugh in what has since appeared as a contest between the two.

As if to actualise his reported determination, Mwenda has announced that he plans to go to the Rubongoya led Secretariat to pick the right forms to allow him challenge Bobi Wine in a contest that many had already believed decided in favor of the man from Magere.

He also went on to point out the values for which he will be appealing to be voted ahead of Bobi Wine which include liberating the party from a small group of radical extremist leaders.

“A new vision for NUP to liberate it from a small but loud and fanatical group that has a tight grip on the party’s neck and are strangling it with radical extremism! Come one, come all at 11am tomorrow i am going to pick a new set of forms to run for party president! “He wrote on Sunday.