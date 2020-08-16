Victoria University will next week inaugurate Prof Opuda Asibo John as the institution’s third Chancellor.

The ceremony will take place on Tuesday 18 August, 2020 at 10am in the University auditorium.

Prof Opuda is a former Executive Director for National Council for Higher Education(NCHE).

He holds a PhD from University of Minnesota USA (Microbiology, Immunology and Public Health) 1983; A Masters in Public Health from University of Minnesota, USA (Epidemiology and Veterinary Public Health) 1980; and a Bachelors in Veterinary Medicine from Makerere University, 1977.

About Victoria University:

The university was opened in August 2010 and has the capacity, the facilities and determination to revitalize higher education in Uganda and in the region. It is committed to playing a leading role in bringing and developing high– quality, student–centered learning opportunities based on standards of excellence that are unique, innovative and difficult to match.

The university is centrally located in the heart of Kampala City and on the main public transportation routes coupled with ample parking space.

Victoria University is part of Ruparelia Group of Companies, which has a strong presence in the education sector in Uganda and has under its portfolio, Kampala International School Uganda, Kampala Parents School and Delhi Public School International.

The institution is a cosmopolitan university with a wide range of nationalities. With a reputation as the best private, forward thinking and modern university in East Africa, Victoria University offers a vibrant and stimulating environment to further your studies.