Dr. Bright Rwamirama, the minister of state for Animal Industry has directed the Kabale District Engineer Januarius Turinawe Bagamuhunda to rebuild part of the agriculture structure that being setup in Buhara sub county Kabale district over shoddy work.

The structure being set up in the district is funded by the agriculture Cluster development project under the ministry of agriculture, animal industry and fisheries.

The structure is being set up to act as a store for agricultural produce, inputs and to offer together related services to the people of Kabale district.

While inspecting the project in Kabale, Minister Rwamirama was furious, saying that the structure in question was like a mere house, not an agricultural facility.

“This isn’t clear, it’s not good work done. When I saw it I thought it was someone’s house. The one in Ntungamo, Isingiro and Rubanda are beautiful, very good but here, No. I am not happy with the structure,” Minister Rwamirama said.

The structure in question is worthy Shs 114 million. Rwamirama promised to inspect the structure after the errors have been corrected in future.

Both the contractor of the project Bonnar Company limited and the Kabale District engineer rejected to comment on the matter when questioned by our reporter.