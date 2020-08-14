After defecting to Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP) party, the Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze has asked Norbert Mao, the Democratic Party president general to also hand over his divorced wife to People Power’s Principal for better management.

Nambooze’s request follows Mao’s belittling comments he made on Thursday against the 11 DP legislators who joined the Kamwokya based party.

Those who crossed include; Nambooze, Busiro East MP Medard Lubega Sseggona, Bukoto East MP Florence Namayanja, Bukomansimbi Woman MP Veronica Nanyondo, Kyotera Woman MP Robinah Ssentongo, Butambala County MP Muwanga Kivumbi, Kalungu West MP Joseph Ssewungu Gonzaga, Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga, Makindye Ssaabagabo MP Ssempala Emmanuel Kigozi, Makindye West MP Allan Ssewayana and Moses Kasibante.

While appearing on NBS TV’s Frontline show, Mao said that the MPs were a burden, before justifying it as the reason as to why he ‘handed them over’ to Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine).

However, in response, Nambooze reminded Mao that they are not the only ones who decided to divorce him but also his own wife Naomi Achieng Adong who as well might have been a burden to him, abandoned him. She further asked Mao to hand over his divorced wife to Kyagulanyi for better management.

“In his usual style Mao while Nbs on Frontline moved to belittle us calling us burdens he has handed over to Kyagulanyi,#BikwaseKyagulanyi well I reminded him that it’s not only us divorcing him,and that even his wife Noami divorced him recently so he better hand her to Kyakulanyi for better management # Noami Mukwase Kyagulanyi. No one has monopoly to throwing around words to belittle others,” Nambooze posted on her social media page yesterday.

Last year, the High court (Family Division) dissolved the Mao to Naomi.

Justice Godfrey Namundi dissolved the marriage in his judgment delivered on May 27, 2019 on a petition filed by Achieng accusing Mao of cruelty and desertion. Mao, who has three children with Achieng following their civil marriage on August 8, 2003, is said to have deserted his wife for eight years.

“The evidence before this court shows the petitioner (Naomi) has been living separately for eight years. The respondent has absconded from the matrimonial home leaving the petitioner (Achieng) with the issues of marriage”, said Justice Namundi as he delivered his judgment.

According to the judgment, Mao was to continue occupying the house on Plot 58 Valley Drive in Minister’s Village, Ntinda for the interest of their children for a period of three years. Court also directed that the couple transfers the property in the names of the children.

Justice Namundi also ordered Mao to relinquish to Naomi all his interest and the property comprised of Plot 14 Kitgum road in Gulu Municipality. Mao was also ordered to handover the motor vehicle registration number UAH 437Z to Naomi as requested in her petition she filed in 2017. This being a family matter, Justice Namundi declined to give orders for costs.