Although Mukono municipality lawmaker, Betty Nambooze, has been inaugurated as a member of National Unity Platform (NUP) on Thursday morning, she will however not support some candidates in her new party.

Ms Nambooze, who alongside 10 other MPs joined Robert Kyagulanyi’s NUP, has defended her support for her friend, Erias Lukwago who has since picked nomination forms for Kampala Lord Mayor.

“I will support Erias Lukwago”, Nambooze told NBS TV’s #Frontline show on Thursday night, when pressed by host, Joseph Sabiti to make her position clear on who she will support between Lukwago and a NUP candidate. Among people seeking the Lord Mayor seat is singer Joseph Mayanja aka Jose Chameleone.

Nambooze said she believes opposition have a broader mission and there are best candidates for strategic seats. She explained that she doesn’t expect FDC to field any candidates against her in Mukono.

Lukwago who was expected to run for president in FDC, has chosen to run for a safe Lord Mayorship.