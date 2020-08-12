The Rev. Canon Nason Baluku has been elected the 3rd Bishop of the Diocese of South Rwenzori. He will be consecrated and enthroned as Bishop on 13th December 2020 at St. Paul’s Cathedral, Kasese. He will succeed the Rt. Rev. Jackson Nzerebende, who has been the Bishop of the Diocese since 2003.

Rev. Canon Baluku was born 15th March 1967 in in Mahango Sub-County on the slopes of the Rwenzori Mountains in Kasese district. He holds a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership and Management and a Bachelor of Community Leadership and Development, both from Uganda Christian University. He received a Diploma in Theology from Uganda Christian University and a Provincial Certificate in Theological Studies from Bishop Balya Theological College.

Rev. Canon Baluku was born again at the age of 12 on 13th October 1979 and was confirmed three years later in 1982 by Bishop Kamanyire. By the time he was 17 years old, he was commissioned as a Catechist, and later a Lay Reader. On 6th August 1995, he was ordained a deacon and made a priest on 28th July 1996. He was appointed as a Canon of St. Paul’s Cathedral on 4th December 2005.

Rev. Canon Baluku has served in a variety of ministry positions, including a Vicar of several parishes, an Archdeacon, Diocesan Secretary, Program Director for the Bishop Masereka Christian Foundation, and PDR Coordinator in the Provincial Secretariat.

Currently, he serves as a Project Manager for the international organization Barnabas Fund. He is married to Jane Biira Baluku and God has blessed them with seven children.

The election was made by the House of Bishops of the Church of Uganda sitting at the Namirembe Guest House, Kampala, on 11th August 2020.