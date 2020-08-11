Russia has announced that it has approved a vaccine for Covid-19 becoming the first country in the world to register remarkable success in the race to halt the pandemic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Tuesday 11 that his country had successfully developed a Coronavirus vaccine and one of his daughters has already received it.

The vaccine is scheduled to be registered in Moscow in the coming days before being officially declared for use.

President Putin explained that Russian scientists passed necessary test stages and proved the safety and effectiveness of the drug.

“Our medicine has adequately coped with the epidemic and now gives hope not only to our country, but to the whole world”, he added while remimding rhe world on the past achievements of the country.

“Once the Soviet satellite paved the way for humanity into space, now the Russian vaccine will pave the way to the future without COVID-19, masks and social isolation,” Putin noted.