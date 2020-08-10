The Uganda Police Force has revealed that Politicians from the National Resistance Movement and National Unity Platform are the most stubborn politicians in fighting with police and breaking regulations of Covid-19.

The revelation was made by the Police spokesperson Fred Enanga while at Uganda Media Centre on Monday where he said that although the Electoral Commission (EC) issued guidelines on how political rallies must be conducted in such times of covid-19, some politicians especially those from the ruling party have continuously and vehemently disobeyed them.

Enanga added that the EC issued very clear guidance last Friday to help to guide different political actors and individuals on how they should conduct their campaigns, however, nothing was practised over the weekend but instead, they went ahead to carry out their political campaigns as usual.

“The Campaign period has not yet started but what we saw over the weekend is that people are actively engaging in political rallies which is illegal and risky. The guidance which they had been given is that during this pre-campaign period, you can open party offices, hold delegates conference but in coordination with district Covid-19 task manager, however, most of the politicians over the weekend ignored this but rather they went on to mobilise supporters in masses,” he said.

According to police, serious political rallies over the weekend were held in places like; Koboko, Mbale, Kampala, Mbarara, Bulambuli, Napak, Hoima, Mitooma, Budaka and Kapchorwa. The joint security teama in all the said areas alluded that, only two parties worked contrary to the guidelines and their supporters were hostile and not coordinating.

“Politicians, particularly from two parties NRM and NUP, have been actively involved in holding serious processions, we have not got any complaints from other political parties regarding violation of Covid-19 guidelines in the recent. Over the weekend supporters from these two parties were seen chanting in large numbers. What even pains is that the majority had no masks but they were shouting opening their mouth which is very risky conduct as far as the spreading of Coronavirus is concerned,” he said.

As a way of controlling the vice from escalating, Police arrested the organisers in Koboko, Mbale, Mbarara, Bushenyi for holding unlawful gatherings. Enanga however, advised both politicians and their supporters to work hand in hand with Police and Covid-19 district task forces to ensure that no side is oppressed.