Kampala Metropolitan Police is investigating circumstances under which St. Peter’s Church of Uganda, Ndeeba, was demolished on Monday morning while disregarding government directives that stopped all evictions during Covid-19 period.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango said Katwe Police Station got information of the demolition at 1am and a team was dispatched to the scene.

“Police were not informed about the eviction and demolition as the practice is. The team found people demolishing the said church and arrested 11 suspects,” Onyango said in a statement.

The suspects are Kawooya Mohammad, Bbosa Muniru, Kiberu Amza, Mutebi Abbasi, Bulega Ali, Matovu Simon ,Kalika Ali, Mujuzi Andrew, Ssekito Badru, Isirinya John and Maruti Bashir.

Onyango further revealed that the suspects are currently detained at Katwe Police Station to help with investigations. The suspects are charged with malicious damage to properties. Police impounded two motor vehicles that was recovered from the scene and these are Reg. No. UAY 796N canter white loaded with metals,UBG 682Q Tractor/ Engineering plant (excavator).

Onyango also noted that they have also arrested Police Officers who were supposed to provide security to Church properties but failed to do so.

The arrested officers include; DPC Katwe, SP Epedu David, OC Station Ndeeba Police Station, ASP Mugira Yeko Kato and Field Force Unit (FFU) Commander KMP/South Region, ASP Isabirye Kaloli.

“They are being charged with neglect of duty. We want to warn the general public who are planning to evict people during this period of covid-19 that they risk being arrested and charged in courts of law if they go ahead with their intentions.”