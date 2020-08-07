Veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda has officially joined National Unity Platform (NUP)- a political party headed by Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu alias Bobi Wine.

The pro-Museveni political analyst was unveiled as NUP member on Friday at the party headquarters in Kamwokya and he was give a membership card.

After joining the party, Mwenda called for a presidential debate between himself and party leader Bobi Wine. He wants to stand against Kyagulanyi and defeat him to be the party presidential flag bearer in the 2021 General Election.

However, earlier today during NBS media round table show, Mwenda said People Power/NUP will shrink like Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) if they don’t listen to him.

“They are very intolerant, too extreme and self-righteous with an inflated ego. People are reluctant to join People Power cult. It is intolerant. They are locked into a steel pocket. They listen to their egos and voice, and they think that constitutes Uganda,” Mwenda said.

In response, Joel Senyonyi, People Power Spokesperson said Mwenda was just intolerant to People Power and NUP because they are a threat to his bread and butter.

“The only thing that Andrew has is that he is loud. He sees us as a threat. I don’t blame him for calling us bastards, and so on, we are a threat to his bread and butter. He is just a bad-mannered chap.”

Meanwhile, we are not sure whether Mwenda is serious by joining NUP or he is just mocking the new party.