The supporters of Speaker Kadaga have showered praise to Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Betty Nambooze for revealing the bitter truth why the strong politicians from Busoga especially women keep on fighting each other.

During NBS TV’s Barometer political show on Tuesday , Nambooze attacked Lands Minister Persis Namuganza where she accused her of being hired to fight Kadaga since president Yoweri Museveni is living in fear of the Speaker that she may get interested in contesting for his position.

“We know very well that President Museveni decided that only his position must be stable with no contestants but others must be with serious contenders, Museveni himself sponsors instabilities on other positions. Like Ssekikubo used to fight with Kuteesa, Baryomunsi used to fight with Amama Mbabazi, Namuganza you are now sponsored and your job is to fight with your aunt Kadaga who even paid your school fees,” she said.

Nambooze added that although Kadaga will win the NRM second National Vice Chairperson seat, but she will have to first go and kneel before President Museveni.

“Namuganza you look like these young schoolgirls that big boys at school use to bully other students, therefore Namuganza you are confident to fight against Kadaga but you know who sent you.”

Kadaga’s supporters have since hailed Nambooze for defending their own.

Here are their comments on social media;

“Bitter facts, sour realities. Ooohhh, Nambooze you can instil sense!!!!!. One can tell by her looks that she was taken by surprise by Bambooze’š painful submission,” Mwesigwa Elisha.

OB Harrison said, “According to me, Kadaga can lead the country very well. But she has been reduced to be a beggar, she can’t even think of presidency. What teacher Nambooze said they are using Namuganza so that kadaga goes kneeling to the “mighty” one is true. Indeed there was a moment when kadaga was considered for the presidency by the people.”

“We can almost all develop thinking that if the world is led by a lady she can be quite kind so we can get better than the men who are stone-hearted, Nambooze you are a great woman, kadaga please do much better than you can to change the lives of the belittled,” said Umar Jux.

Dan Luks said “I am so much surprised to Hon. Persis has let herself be used like protection gear. Madam think twice before acting because they will use you and dump you like a used garment,”

Joan Allans “Kadaga has done alot namuganza u should respect n appreciate kadaga even if u speak wat kadaga will still be voted.”

Vincent Kazawula said “That is Nambooze for u! Always on point”

“Namuganza you ashamed us Basoga, we cant lose our iron lady,” said Magooba Rebecca.

Nambozasera Jazzi “Thx alot Hon Nambooze. De truth is always bitter. Wow,”

“Hon Nambooze the only woman who speaks out the bitter truth” Sonia Aine Rukumbyana.

“I love the woman in Nambooze,” said Namugwanya Jane.