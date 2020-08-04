Police in Kisoro District is investigating circumstances under which a Rwandan national was found dead in a sweet potato garden.

The deceased has been identified as Emmanuel Baragahoranye, aged 44 who had been a casual worker to Mutabazi Emmanuel, 45, a resident of Karambi village, Chibumba parish, Murora Sub County in Kisoro district.

It is alleged that the deceased, who had been working at the home of Mutabazi for almost five years as a charcoal burner was on Sunday found in a nearby garden of sweet potatoes unconscious.

His boss, Mutabazi thereafter rushed Baragahoranye to the hospital but his life couldn’t be saved. He passed on at around 6:00pm.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson has confirmed the news. This case has been registered at Kisoro police under file number CRB 472/2020