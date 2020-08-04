Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze Bakireke has echoed her reservations about joining Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform political party arguing that calls for her and other Baganda MPs to join the new party seems not to be in good faith.

In a lengthy write up posted on her official social media platforms, Nambooze began by attacking “one female MP and some people in FDC” who were lamenting on Lord Mayor Lukwago’s sudden raise to seniority within FDC despite the fact that he joined the party just recently.

For this, Nambooze told such people off point blank, that Lukwago was way more important to FDC than them all combined.

“One female MP and some people in FDC can’t bring themselves to understand how Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago who joined FDC last week seems to be very powerful in the Party than them who joined it at inception.” Nambooze remarked.

Nambooze says the unwelcome remarks from the very people who have been demonizing her and other Baganda MPs for shunning Bobi Wine – a fellow Muganda clearly confirms that the calls have not been genuine ones but rather an intended move to frustrate and witch-hunt them.

“Ironically these are the same people who have been tormenting others for not joining People Power that is headed by ” a fellow Muganda”! The fact of the matter is that all along they weren’t genuinely inviting us to join…The calls were just intended to demonise us.” She further lamented.

At the risk of being misunderstood, the senior legislator had some lessons for People Power activists that member recruitment is a persistent exercise in any political organisation and also elaborated a number of painful sacrifices met by some political organisations to attract extraordinary members into their ranks which include; at times buying off individuals, negotiating a compromise, or going for a win,win relationship with individuals joining their political side.

In some instances according to Nambooze, the recruiting party gives concessions to individuals when it’s strategically important to have them on their side.

Additionally every other day politicians work out alliances, mergers or work out fronts and movements that are intended to accelerate the taking over or retaining power.