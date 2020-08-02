Mukono municipality Member of Parliament has given the National Unity Platform (NUP) a house to be its home Mukono.

According to reliable sources, Betty Nambooze has a house in Kavule village in the middle of Mukono town which she has offered for free to coordinate NUP activities.

NUP was unveiled recently as a political party on which Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and his supporters will run for political seats in the upcoming elections.

Bobi Wine’s People Power have for over a month been looking for a building to rent in the town, however ladylords declined to give them space.

“Landlords always withdrew the offer as soon as they learnt that the prospective tenant is People Power,” Said a source.

It was on that background that Nambooze donated for a full year a self contained house in the middle of the town to be used by NUP to coordinate the campaign in the four districts of Mukono, Kayunga, Buikwe and Buvuma.

Analysts have concluded that Nambooze who has been blacked off by Norbert Mao’s led Democratic party, is likely to run on NUP ticket, although she has not officially announced.

Nambooze’s supporters in Mukono have been asking her to back Kyagulanyi.

Her decision, will turn the political map in greater Mukono as her organization skills had denied other parties space in Mukono municipality.