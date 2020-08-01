As a way of improving the efficiency of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) operations, President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday made some changes in the army.
Among the changes Brig Flavia Byekwaso has been made the new UPDF Spokesperson replacing Brig Richard Karemire, who has been named Defence Liaison Officer (DLO) EAC Secretariat Headquarters.
See full list of changes:
1.Maj Gen Sam Kiwanuka – Chief of Production and Welfare.
2.Maj Gen Moses Ddiba Ssentongo – Chief Mubende Rehabilitation Centre.
3.Maj Gen Hudson Mukasa – Chief of Staff Reserve Forces
4.Maj Gen Francis Okello – Comdt National Defense College.
5.Maj Gen Innocent Oula – Deputy MD NEC.
6.Maj Gen Don Nabasa – Contingent Commander – AMISOM.
7.Brig Gen Emanuel Rwashande – Chief Civil Military Cooperation
8.Brig Gen Stephen Oluka – deployed to OWC
9.Brig Gen George Etyang – OWC
10.Brig Gen Jeff Mukasa – Director Counter Terrorism
11.Brig Gen William Beinomugisha – 2/ic 2 Division
12. Brig Gen James Kaija – Defense Advisor UK
13. Brig Gen Fred Karara – DA Sudan
14. Brig Gen Christopher Bbossa – DA China.
15. Brig Gen Mike Kisame – DA Kenya
16. Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe – 3 Div Commander
17. Brig Gen Simon Ocan – DA Switzerland
18.Brig Gen Michael Kabango – Seconded to AU Peace Support Operations Department.
19.Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye – OWC.
20.Brig Gen Mathew Gureme -Chief of Training
& Recruitment.
21.Brig Gen Richard Karemire – Defence Liaison Officer (DLO) EAC Secretariat Headquarters.
22.Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso – Defence Spokesperson
23. Brig Gen Tingira Irumba – Chief of Policy& Plans
24. Brig Gen Charles Asiimwe – Commander National Counter Terrorism Centre.
25.Brig Gen Richard Otto – Deputy CMI
26.Brig Gen James Nambale – DA Turkey.
27.Brig Gen Robert Ocama – OWC
28. Col Bahoku Barigye – DA Cuba
29. Col Keith Katungi – Commandant Military Police.
