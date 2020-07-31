Political heat has made one of the most silent politician come out of his slumberland.

Vice president, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi put smiles on people’s faces at the coronation anniversary when he stood up to dance for Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi.

Light moment: Vice President @ESsekandi dances for the Kabaka Ssabasajja Ronald Muwenda Mutebi.

Mutebi, on 31 July 1993, he was crowned at Buddo. #NBSUpdates @nbstv pic.twitter.com/QYQES8Pksi — #CanaryReports (@CanaryMugume) July 31, 2020

Kiwanuka who is contesting for Bukoto Central where he is an incumbent, danced to a Catholic liturgical song Katonda Yebale.

He had been invited to speak at the party organized for the Kabaka to commemorate his coronation.

Ssekandi loves dancing. It could be his favorite past time activity. The VP is often seen dancing, especially at Pope Paul Memorial in Lubaga where he is part of a Catholic fraternity.

