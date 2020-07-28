What seemed like a secret visit to Mukono municipality lawmaker Betty Nambooze, turned out a moment of excitement in Nakabago neighborhood.

Police started runnings with youth in Mukono who had discovered the Kyadondo east MP was headed to Nambooze’s home.

It is not yet clear what Betty Nambooze and Bobi Wine spoke about but speculators say the National Unity Platform boss is courting the sidelined DP strong woman to cross to his party.

There is been word going around that Betty Nambooze is joining hands with Kyagulanyi, and others saying she is destined to join Erias Lukwago in Forum for Democratic Change.

However Nambooze says there are many stakeholders in her political life and thus she has to make further consultations with them.

However, like they say, in politics no one says “Never”. All cards could be on the table including going independent, for the Mukono municipality tough lady.

Tuesday was a busy day for politicians in Kampala as Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was being nominated for NRM sole candidate. In Najjanankumbi, Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago was unveiled with pomp and color as a party member. He could also hold the party presidential flag.

However Nambooze has remained silent even after DP’s Norbert Mao threw rants after the exit of Lukwago. He demanded others opposed to his leadership to leave DP.

Nambooze is however not one to throw in the towel without putting up a fight. Mao should brave himself for developments in his own party in the coming weeks.