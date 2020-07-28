As Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago is unveiled as a Forum for Democratic Change party member, and possibly the presidential flag bearer, reports have been flying that he was crossing with Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze, Moses Kasibante of Lubaga North and Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye West.

“Lukwago is going alone,” said an inside source, close to the deal.

“Kasibante and Nambooze are likely to stay and fight for Democratic space in DP,” the source added.