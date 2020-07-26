The Ministry of Health officials on Sunday confirmed second Coronavirus death as Uganda’s cases continue to rise.

The Ministry’s spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona said the deceased was an 80-year-old female who had been admitted to Mengo Hospital in Kampala.

Ainebyoona said more details about the deceased would be given in a press briefing the Ministry was preparing.

On July 23rd, Uganda registered its first Covid-19 19 death.

The case was that of a 34 year old Ugandan female,resident of Namisindwa District who presented with COVID-19 like signs and symptoms: fever,dry cough,headache and difficulty in breathing.

Director General Health Services, Dr Henry G. Mwebesa confirmed on during a presser.

The deceased was initially admitted to Wasungui HC II on Wednesday, 15th July, 2020 and treated for severe pneumonia. However, on Monday, 20th July, 2020, she was transferred to Joy Hospice health facility, in Mbale District, where she was isolated in the female ward.

While in isolation, the patient’s condition deteriorated with difficulty in breathing, cough, chills and headache.

“Unfortunately, she passed on on Tuesday 21st July, 2020 at 2:00am.She was buried on 23rd July 2020 as per Safe Dignified Burial procedures,” Dr Mwebesa said.

“The postmortem samples from the deceased were confirmed positive for SARS-COV-2 by 4 laboratories: UVRI, CPHL, Tororo and Makerere. In addition, findings at postmortem showed features of acute pneumonia; findings that are consistent with COVID-19 infection.”