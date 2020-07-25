President Yoweri Museveni has sworn in the new Leadership Code Tribunal, asking the team to help clean up the public service of corrupt officials.

The tribunal, sworn in on Friday at State House Entebbe, will be chaired by Dr Roselyn Karugonjo and deputized by Mr Asuman Kiyingi. Other members are Jane Arume, Didas Bakunzi and Joyce Nalunga.

Created by the Leadership Code Act, the tribunal will handle matters of breach of the code that are referred to it by the Inspectorate of Government and recommend appropriate action.

The President said creating the tribunal was part of the wider efforts by government to protect the country and clean up the public service.

“You can call this stability institutions to deal with war either from outside or inside. There are also unconstitutional ways of causing war like demonstrations, riots, then crimes like murders and embezzlement,” said the President.

He said because crime was very broad, the Government created the institution of the IGG to supplement police work.

The Leadership Code Tribunal, said the President, will support the public service to have clean leaders because it is both retroactive and proactive.

“This is where you deal with leaders for their past mistakes,” said President Museveni, adding that they would also deal with other aspects of bad leadership including hidden crimes.

The President said creation of several anti-graft agencies is not duplication but rather aimed at each supplementing the other for efficiency.

“We already have the police and IGG but we still have a lot of corruption in the public service that is why I initiated the Anti-Corruption Unit in State House and now this tribunal,” he said.

Asking the team to “help our people by perfecting the corruption fight”, President Museveni also cautioned them against seeking information from questionable sources.

“Be careful with the people you use to get information. Get credible people,” he said.

The Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity, Rev. Fr. Simon Lokodo thanked the President for instituting the tribunal, saying it was evidence of his zero tolerance to corruption.

He revealed that the tribunal, the first in Uganda and the region, was also supported by the European Union.

The Acting Chief Justice, Owiny Dollo, said the establishment of the Leadership Code Tribunal speaks loud about the President’s conviction that leaders must be accountable.

“The rule of law for which you went to the Bush to fight for must prevail. As the Judiciary of Uganda we welcome the tribunal. It will complement our work,” he said.