Former minister of Health Maj Gen (rtd) Jim Muhwezi has said People Power movement is just a group of excited people who have nothing to offer.

The former Rujumbura county Member of Parliament claims that the pressure group which recently metamorphosed into National Unity Platform political party is not a threat to the ruling party-NRM and this shall be proved by the 2021 general elections results.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) representing Rujumbura County who was in an interview with NBS tv said that the movement is full of young people without ideas who can not even lead the country.

“This is not a movement of ideas, it’s just excitement and incitement even these young people who are following Robert Kyagulanyi I don’t think many have good reasons as to why they are following him. We have served the interests of people when you go in education, it has been made easier for everybody to excess it, in leadership, we are doing well even employment is improving now what is Kyagulanyi going to better than NRM?” Gen Muhwezi wondered during an interview with NBS TV on Thursday.

He added that the claims by People Power supporters that their rights are being violated are not true.

Meanwhile, People Power Executive Secretary Lewis David Rubongoya yesterday told off those who think that their movement is about to collapse any time some, to just watch the space.

“I laugh at those who keep saying we are going to collapse because they have said it so many times. When Kyagulanyi contested and won massively the Kyadondo East seat for Parliament they said it was just excitement. When we unveiled People Power coordinators they said they are finished but every day that goes by, we are becoming stronger and stronger,” he said.