Musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has described fallen former President of Tanzania, Benjamin Mkapa as a Pan-African who championed the integration of East Africa and Africa.

In his mourning message on Friday, the National Unity Platform party president said as President of Tanzania, Mkapa “made his contribution to his country and retired peacefully, hence deepening democracy and good governance in that country. For not giving in to greed and clinging onto power, he deserves to be celebrated by all of us who love democracy”.

“As Mandela said, “Death is something inevitable. When a man has done what he considers to be his duty to his people and his country, he can rest in peace.”Rest well Your Excellency.”

Mkapa, who served from 1995 to 2005, died in the early hours of Friday, President John Magufuli said in a statement.

Mkapa, the East African nation’s third president who led several regional peace mediation efforts in office and afterwards, died while receiving treatment at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, Magufuli said, without giving more details.

“I will remember him for his great love for the nation, his piety, hard work and performance in building the economy,” Magufuli said.

According to Al Jazeera, the president declared a seven-day mourning period, during which all flags will be flown at half-mast.

“Magufuli asks all Tanzanians to remain calm, patient and united during this difficult time,” a statement from his office said.

Mkapa, 81, also served as an ambassador, minister and key official of the ruling CCM party, Magufuli said.