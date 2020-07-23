Mukono municipality lawmaker Betty Nambooze has said joining Bobi Wine’s newly launched National Unity Party is on the table.

Nambooze, a powerful opposition voice and President Museveni critic, is considering a future out of Democratic Party, saying, she is persecuted in the party together with her supporters.

The legislator who has turned Mukono municipality green during her tenure as chairman of the DP Mukono branch, is upset that the party’s top executives, have chosen to take the path of evicting them from the party using a rival group, led by Mukono municipality mayor, George Kagimu.

On Thursday, a poster of Nambooze with NUP symbols appeared on social media. Some reports stated that Nambooze had joined Robert Kyagulanyi’s NUP.

However Nambooze, in a note to reassure her supporters, said she has not yet quit DP because she is a life member of the party. She explained that however, the embarrassment she has endured under Norbert Mao’s leadership leaves them with no option but look for a political vehicle to pursue their political objectives.

Nambooze, according to her notice, is not alone in her quest to leave DP.

Mathias Mpuuga, Masaka municipality MP while appearing on NBS TV’s #Frontline, said, the next couple of days will determine where many anti Mao group members will find their political voice.

Below is Betty Nambooze’s notice to get Constituents:

Some edits

Dear my Constituents of Mukono Municipality, I salute you.

There is a group of our supporters who have designed and circulated a poster showing me carrying a badge of the newly unveiled NUP party.

That section of our supporters in Mukono have also sent me a copy of this poster with a message that, that is where they want me to be and I have no choice.

Ofcourse my supporters and the whole Mukono- DP branch are very upset that two days ago DP President Norbert Mao paraded people at the Party weekly Press conference and declared some individuals from Mukono as the party flag bearers without giving the members of Mukono DP – branch their Constitutionally bestowed right to hold party primaries and vote for flag bearers.

Well, my supporters have a right to demand of me action. In case I don’t agree with them, I will be under obligation to explain myself. I recognise the frustration and mockery we have been subjected to as a branch and appreciate that considering to relocate to another political platform is founded on very strong reasons.

For now I wish to inform you that I am still consulting with colleagues and constituents so that the decision I will finally take will not be mine alone. I wish to assure you also that, whatever decision we shall make will be for the greater good of the struggle to democratise our country.

I wish you to know that I’m following the debate arising from that poster with interest. Nevertheless, personally I can’t make such a declaration in so casual a manner or a lone ranger.

Politics is a group game. For example, I’m a member of Ssuubi and other political formations, I am in DP as a member with a life membership card and I am also in Parliament on DP ticket.

I must however inform you that I am a victim of vindictive and unconstitutional actions of the DP President and together with you stand persecuted in DP.

I therefore wish to inform you that NUP is now one of the options available for Opposition activists including myself.

Following these developments and the pending national elections, tomorrow the majority members of the DP- NEC including myself who disagree with the actions of our current party chief executive will have a meeting and after hold a Press conference to address Ugandans on this matter.

I take this opportunity to thank you for the support you have continued to give to me and I wish to assure you that we shall overcome.

From Bakireke Nambooze Betty ( MP)

Mukono Municipality