The Ministry of Health is investigating a possible first Covid-19 death in Uganda.

The death is of a 34 year old female who passed away on Tuesday 21 July, 2020 at a clinic in Mbale.

The patient, a Kenyan and married to a Ugandan was picked up from Mabyale sub county in Namisindwa district and admitted at Joyce Hospice health centre.

It is alleged the patient fell sick a week ago and was admitted at one of the branches of Joyce Hospice in Namisindwa district where she was working as a cleaner.

Mbale district COVID-19 surveillance focal person, Edward Nyogensa said that the deceased presented with COVID-19 symptoms including dry cough, flue and chest pain. He says they have drawn samples from the deceased for testing.

“Our medical teams are now at the clinic where the deceased died from trying to take samples from the body to ascertain the truth as of now. What I can say is that she presented with the signs but we can’t confirm that she died of COVID-19,” he said.

Nyongesa says the Mbale district surveillance team is now liaising with their counterparts in Namisindwa to locate the contacts of the deceased.

The deceased’s relative only identified himself as Martin said that she called him on Tuesday complaining of chest pain. She reportedly said that she had been diagnosed with pneumonia and flu.

Currently, Joyce Hospice health centre is out of bounds to the public. Even those in the facility including health workers and patients have been barred from leaving.

According to the Ministry of Health spokesperson Emmanuel Ainebyoona, samples have already been obtained from the body and are currently being tested at Uganda Virus Research Institute-UVRI at Entebbe.

“The Ministry of Health has already dispatched a team of experts to conduct investigations.”