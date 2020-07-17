Two face mask hawkers have been arrested on offences of attempted murder after the stabbing of two Kampala Capital City Authority law enforcement officers in the New Taxi Park in Kampala City.

The two law enforcement officers have been admitted in hospital one in critical condition and another in serious condition.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the two officers and their supervisor were returning from resolving a dispute between taxi operators on Masaka and Ssembabule stages when they were attacked by hawkers and their colleagues.

Two hawkers, Juma Akankwasa and Charles Nsereko, have since been arrested on attempted murder charges.

“According to the preliminary information, Isaac Egesa Obuli, a law enforcement officer/ Administrator at New Taxi Park, held a meeting to resolve dispute on management of a stage between Masaka and Ssebambule taxi operators.Mr Egesa with his subordinates in company of the two wrangling groups went for a fact-finding mission on the ground where the difference were resolved amicably,” Onyango said on Friday.

” As they were returning from the field, they heard one of the law enforcement officers behind crying for help.They found out that he had been stabbed and was on the ground as the suspect Juma Akankwasa was holding a blood stained knife.Law enforcement officers attempted to disarm him but he stabbed John Lubega, another law enforcement officer.”

Onyango also noted that in the process, law enforcers used reasonable force to subdue him and disarmed him.

” Another hawker Charles Nsereko wrestled officers in an attempt to block the arrest of Akankwasa though he was too overpowered and arrested.The two hawkers were arrested on offence of attempted murder and are detained at Central Police Station Kampala.”

Meanwhile, the two victims are admitted at Novik Hospital on Bombo Road.

” Mutebi is in Intensive Care Unit while Lubega is in a stable condition.

Statements have been recorded from witnesses, blood stained knives was recovered from the scene and have been exhibited.We have increased deployment in the New Park and on the streets to deal with anyone with intention to take the law in their hands and also ensure that such acts doesn’t happen again.”