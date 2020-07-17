Senior presidential advisor for special duties and a former Kampala mayor Al Haji Nasser Ntege Ssebaggala has asked veteran political leaders to desist from frustrating and attacking young politicians by saying that they can not lead the country.

Ssebaggala made this call on Friday while returning his Kampala Lord Mayorship nomination forms to People Power headquarters in Kamwokya.

He said that elders who keep on attacking and demeaning young people like the Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi are too mean and naive about the history of this country.

“This is the time we elders in the country especially those on opposition to come out and support the young generation. Our time is far spent we need to support and guide them instead of attacking and demeaning them.”

He added, “I think I am one of the few people who kept on guiding Kyagulanyi. People have always been sceptical saying the movement is of young people who are not going to protect our nation but I want to appeal to my fellow elders come, let’s support and train them as you were also guided.”

Ssebaggala also said that in Uganda’s history, young people have always taken the lead in the struggle.

“I want to inform those who think young people can’t lead Abubaker Mayanja was a minister at 27 years, Milton Obote took power when he was 38 and many others, you can agree with me or not those people performed well as far as our political history is concerned.”