Businessman Shukla Babubhai Mukesh famously known as Shumuk, has again lost a court battle to the Katatumba family over the ownership of Hotel Diplomate in Muyenga.

Shumuk was arrested and appeared before Buganda Road Magistrates Court where he was charged over forgery.

The Chief Executive Officer of Shumuk Aluminum Industries was charged with six counts of forgery, six counts of uttering false documents and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Prosecution told court that Shumuk and others still at large on April 17, 2015 in Kampala, with intent to defraud or deceive, forged a letter for official handover of Hotel Diplomate in Muyenga, purporting to have been signed by the late Bonny Katatumba.

The state prosecutor further revealed that the businessman also allegedly forged signatures of Anne Grace Katatumba, Angella Katatumba, Rugirwa Katatumba, Ian Katatumba and ASP George William Karyegira which he would later use to utter false documents for the official handover of the hotel in question.

In its ruling on Wednesday, the Nakawa Court ordered Shumuk to cancel all titles for the properties he had illegally transferred into his names.

After winning the case, Angella Katatumba, a daughter to the late Bonny Katatumba posted on her social media;

On November 3rd 2014, our Papa badly beat Shumuk in Commercial Court.

The Honourable Justice Henry Peter Adonyo ordered Shumuk to do the following; 1. To put back in the names of H.E Prof. BONEY KATATUMBA the three titles of Hotel Diplomaté, Banda Island and Katatumba Suites, that Shumuk FRAUDULENTLY put in his names. The courts also put permanent injunctions on Shumuk, to NEVER step foot at the Hotel Diplomaté or the Katatumba Island. 2. To pay KATATUMBA 300,000,000 Million UGX for damaging his name. 3. To pay KATATUMBA $2 Million USD with a 24% yearly interest which as of today, comes to $13 Million USD for the balance Shumuk owes for Katatumba Suites, of which Shumuk is in possession. Shumuk then Appealed. So instead of focusing on his Appeal, Shumuk has resorted to ABUSING THE COURT PROCESS by Forum Shopping, meaning, he opens the same case, with the exact same facts that he lost, in different courts, in the hope’s of getting a different result. In the last few years, Shumuk has opened a total of 12 cases in; Makindye Court, Lands Division, Execution Division and Nakawa court. ALL OF WHICH HE HAS MISERABLY LOST TO US, including losing this morning at Nakawa Court, to one of our Senior Lawyers Julius Turinawe. Shumuk has desperately tried and FAILED three times, to get me arrested. He has resorted to forgeries, by shamelessly forging the Chief Justice and Katatumba family’s signatures in a failed attempt to steal our properties. A case he was arrested for and whose charges he is currently facing at Buganda Road court. If these are not the last kicks of a dying horse…then I don’t know what? Indeed, like our lawyer wisely puts it…EVERYDAY WE MOVE CLOSER TO BILLIONS OF DOLLARS.”