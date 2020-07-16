Several calls have been made to the African Americans to consider relocating back to their cradle land which is the African continent and in Uganda, efforts have been made by several government officials and private companies to entice these people settle and invest in the East African region country.

President Yoweri Museveni has on several occasions encouraged the Black Americans to consider returning to the African Continent and has put up a number of incentives that would attract them to settle in Uganda and well as setting up several investments.

Last month, Isaac Kigozi, the Managing Director, East African Partners (EAP) a company that markets East Africa as an investment destination amplified the call to the Black Americans assuring them of any support that they would need to comfortably take up investment in the region.

The EAP boss who stayed in USA for more than 20 years said that he believes that it is time for African Americans to consider coming back home and focus on rebuilding Africa their home instead of building the White man’s home.

Kigozi noted that there are enormous investment opportunities in Uganda and the East African region block which range from Oil and Gas, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Tourism, Education, Health, Transportation, Agriculture, Technology, among others.

The call has been put to a number of African Americans through a media interview which has attracted responses from politicians, Business men and women, Sports men, Social workers among others.

Dr. David Miller, the Illinois State Senator says the social unrest and protest in America and across the world have prompted a new intergenerational view of citizenship and awareness of Black Americans global presence, attributes and faults.

“I believe it is time for people of all races, generations and background to examine how we can increase our partnership across the world to have a better understanding challenges other countries face and how they respond – this includes Africa and its many countries.

“Technology and social media allow us to virtually“visit” Africa but falls short of actual visits and witnessing potential mutually beneficial opportunities and solutions. These economic and business opportunities and can be explored along with social issues of inclusion that America has incorporated in our society,” Senator Miller said.

Adrian Ross, a former Lineback Position player at Cincinnati Bengals club (a professional American Football franchise) and current founder of Maddbacker Foundation says there are a number of African Americans willing to invest in tangible investments in Africa. He noted that there are a number of athletes and entertainers looking to invest outside the U.S particularly in Africa.

“My expectations of Africa are now just like everywhere else in the world! Where as before the information we received about Africa and opportunities were false! Now, with technology we are able to research and see the true vast opportunities available. The opportunities of Africa will be beyond any thinkable expectations imaginable.”

On the other hand Big Al Sams Bio, Radio Presenter at iHeart Radio says “Yes I believe it is a timely call. There has always been a push to connect African-Americans with connecting to the motherland. Sometimes it’s subtle, other times it’s very pronounced. But with all that is happening in America right now, specifically involving African-Americans, as well as an overall main stream consciousness that is settling over the country about not only being black in America as well as the connection to Africa, the time is right for the call to be heard.”

Big Al Sams says he expects Africa to be welcoming, inclusive of the fact that although he is am African-American, he be treated as a brother, more than a visitor.

“I am hopeful to see the beauty of Africa, as well as the realities of life in Africa. Not just how people live, but how they handle themselves economically, finance, sports, government structure, tourism, music, food, what the young people are doing. I expect to see African culture at work in real time.”

Alvin “Big Al” Sams, has been hosting on radio and presenting on TV for over 20 years in media organizations such as iHeartRadio, CBS Television, and Tribune Broadcasting.

What others say:

Cook County Commissioner, Donna Miller and former Chief campaign Mobilizer to Hillary Clinton in Chicago

I believe it is definitely an interesting time to think about the return to Africa. Many African Americans have no direct relationship with which country they came from on the continent of Africa, however the yearning and desire to be connected to Africa is present with many African-Americans. The call now to return is even more important in light of current events that consistently happen in the United States specifically related to police brutality, unfair treatment in the workplace, voter suppression and the constant stigma that being black carries in this country. I do feel it’s in worth consideration, especially for those who have business and entrepreneurial goals

T. Michelle Curry, Founder

The founder of the Travel Africa Movement, an online community and travel company created to encourage more Black Americans and diasporans to travel to Africa and to consider it for investment and moving opportunities.

Is this a timely call and how would you respond to it?

I think that it is a timely call and we fully support the mission. Uganda is uniquely poised to be a big player on the Black tourism scene. It’s a beautiful country with diverse tourist attractions, a thriving nightlife and friendly people.

What are your expectations in Africa?

I’ve been to many African countries. I encourage Black Americans and diasporans not to romanticize Africa. It is beautiful and enchanting, but it also has some challenges. I would like to see us work together to develop the continent and make it a better place for all. As for expectations, I want to be treated fairly, to receive good value for my dollars, and to connect with the people, culture, food and history of places I visit.

Shon Kyle the founder of Faith Forward Ministries

It is a timely call now because of seriously poor race relations here in America. The hatred for other cultures, particularly African American is heating up. Business owners struggle to secure funding for startups due to racism.

I expect to find infrastructure to support media outlets necessary to promote my business, affordable housing, business partnerships with local entrepreneurs, health care entities, faith organizations and community groups…..plus open minds of African countrymen to the acceptance of African Americans (especially women) as people with western thought and western culture that is unfortunately devoid of true African culture due to slavery.

Ashworth Barnes president and CEO of 713 Motoring and 713 Collision in Houston Texas the number one Car Customisation company

Africa has always been interesting to me, My mother was married when I was 7 years old and my Stepdad and he was of east African descent. It was great at a young age to be able to integrate culturally to African traditions and learn about African history and customs.

I think a lot of African Americans would begin to consider Africa as an option to set their enterprise. Black Lives Matter movement would make sense for a lot of African Americans to migrate home to the motherland so they don’t have to deal with a lot of the social injustices that are happening in America like police brutality.

It is particularly important that we act quickly with Covid 19 spreading like wildfire, many americans are looking to migrate to countries that have less cases of the virus like Uganda. The virus is real. Many Americans including myself have tested positive for the virus.

Bambi Montgomery the owner Perfumer- HIVE Luxury and HIVE Los Cabos Hotel in Mexico

Absolutely this is timely! With the current civil unrest in the US, this is certainly a timely call to action for African Americans to consider returning home. My personal response to this call is to welcome this invitation and to explore the opportunities being offered in Uganda.

What are your expectations in Africa?

I have great expectations. I expect to be welcomed home fully as an African, receiving all the benefits as the citizens in African receive. I expect the support of the government to make clear that I will be treated with love and respect, aligning with my efforts to build and settle in Africa. I expect to be educated on the land my ancestors were kidnapped from. I expect the support of the government and other business owners as I explore the business opportunities.

What are your fears in taking up such a decision?

As an African American, I feel robbed of my history, culture, language and religion and was taught by white people to fear Africans. African Americans believe that Africans hate African Americans and that we should not trust you. We must dispel this teaching as I have learned from the warm and love of my dear friend Issac and several other African friends that this is just not true. It is a divisive lie to further disconnect us to our home and people. With the lack of knowledge of our roots, we are witnessing and participating in the the largest movement in US history with Black Lives Matter. Our youth are so lost and disconnect. Slavery has indeed had a lasting effect on African Americans and this movement is our cry for change but change will only be seen by learning the full scope of our history and it starts with where we come from…the motherland of Africa.

Onyinyechi Amanze– Founder African Fashion Week in Los Angeles

I’m Onyinyechi a 1st generation Nigerian-American. Even though I visit Nigeria often and have several ties to my parents homeland, I understand that a lot of others don’t.

Is this a timely call and how would you respond to it?

Ghana hosted their “Year of Return” in 2019, lots of African Americans and others in the diaspora used that opportunity to learn more about their ancestral roots and make the journey back to Africa. The current civil unrest and calls for justice have further fueled the conversation to make a move back to the continent. I think it’s great that people are exploring living and working in an African country.