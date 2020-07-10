Political journalist Joseph Sabiti has returned to NBS TV since July 1, and viewers could have welcomed him better than his appearance on the popular #Frontline show on Thursday evening.

Sabiti was a breathe of fresh air on the Frontline whose rantings had dropped so badly since Charles Odongtho abandoned it after disagreement with the management of the show.

Sabiti, who had quit TV for the NGO world, recently made a u-turn as the political season draws near.

His hosting of Frontline, was intelligent, and flawless, that he was able to draw more insights from the panelists and guests.

The show was graced by Norbert Mao (DP president), Justine Lumumba (NRM secretary general), Nandala Mafabi (FDC secretary general) and Paul Mwiru (Alliance for National Transformation).

Sabiti, congratulations for the show, and please make Frontline great again.