The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) top leadership has ordered soldiers to vacate Mityana town and go back to their army base following an assault on Mityana District LC5 Chairperson Joseph Luzige.

In a video clip that has since gone viral on social media since Tuesday, a group of four security officers armed with guns were seen manhandling Luzige as he tried to explain to them something.

Speaking about the matter, the army Spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire stated that the incident attracted a lot of attention from members of the public and leaders of Mityana District and beyond and they regretted the gross act of indiscipline from some of the men in Uniform.

The army mouthpiece also revealed that the four suspects who include L/Cpl Anguria Simon Peter,Pte Odeke Simon,Pte Musundi Caroline, and Pte Okello Isaac have so far been arrested and they will be prosecuted in the military court.

In a security meeting at Mityana district headquarters on Wednesday, a team sent by the UPDF Chief Gen David Muhoozi condemned the assault of not only Mr Luzige, or people of Mityana but to any other person in the country who has ever been mistreated by security operatives.

The security delegation included Maj Gen Sam Kavuma, Maj Gen Sam Kawaga and Maj Gen Henry Masiko.

“They have also assured the people of Mityana that no more assaults or beating of people shall take place and they have directed the UPDF soldiers in Mityana to go back to their base and only come upon request by Uganda Police,” Luzige revealed yesterday in press statement.