Four security officers involved in the manhandling of the LCV Chairperson of Mityana District, Joseph Luzige have been arrested and now await prosecution by the military Court.

In a video clip that has since gone viral on social media since Tuesday, a group of four security officers armed with guns were seen manhandling Luzige as he tried to explain to them something.

According to Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire, the Tuesday incident has attracted a lot of attention from members of the public and leaders of Mityana District and beyond

“The UPDF regrets this gross act of indiscipline that is not characteristic of the UPDF as a people’s army. We wish to restate that discipline remains a core value and bedrock on which the UPDF was founded. Anyone who deviates from this will always be punished according to the established laws. There are examples to prove this in the recent past like a soldier in Kasese was sentenced to 35 years imprisonment and an LDU personnel was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment all because of unprofessional conduct,” said Karemire in a statement on Wednesday.

“We therefore strongly condemn this act meted out against one of our senior civilian leaders.”

The army mouthpiece also revealed that the four personnel who include L/Cpl Anguria Simon Peter,Pte Odeke Simon,Pte Musundi Caroline, and Pte Okello Isaac have so far been arrested and they will be prosecuted in the military court.

“Investigations have also commenced. Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Forces has sent a team of senior leaders that include; Maj Gen Sam Kavuma, the Deputy Commander Land Force (D/CLF), Maj Gen Sam Kawaga, 1Div Comdr and Maj Gen Henry Masiko the Chief of Political Commissar (CPC) to Mityana to make an on spot assessment and confer with both the district leaders and the district security committee.

The UPDF wishes to reiterate its full commitment and loyalty to the people of Uganda and will always remain subordinate to the civilian authority as provided for under Article 208 of the Constitution. There is no need to lose heart over these incidents. A comprehensive review of these deployments to enforce anti-COVID 19 measures is soon to take place and we expect better results.”