The Bank of Uganda Executive Director in charge of research Dr Adam Mugume has revealed that Uganda has no money to pay its public debt.

Dr Mugume says he does not see any possibility of Uganda to generate enough money to start repaying interest within the next five years in foreign exchange.

“We are only assuming now that either we have the oil revenue coming on board or we go and ask for debt forgiveness or we default. Apart from these three options, I don’t see how we shall repay our debts,” Mugume told one of the local news media outlets a few days ago.

The stock of Uganda’s total public debt grew from $12.55 billion (Shs46.36 trillion) at end of June 2019 to $13.33 billion by end of December 2019, which is equivalent to Shs48.91 trillion, due to increased borrowing by the government in the recent past.

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development recently said , the external debt was $ 8.59 billion, which translates into Shs31.53 trillion), while domestic debt was $ 4.73 billion, which is about Shs17.38 trillion.

Over the last few years, Uganda government increased external borrowing on a non-concessional basis, which expensive as opposed to the concessional loans, which relatively cheaper.

Last year, Bank of Uganda said the country’s capacity to manage its growing public debt will depend on the country’s ability to export oil by 2023. This target will mostly depend on how fast government can reach common ground with oil companies.

More than half of Uganda’s debt is from multilateral creditors dominated by the International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank, a concessional lender, while China (non-concessional lender) dominates the bilateral creditors (33%).