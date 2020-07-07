Police in Rubanda District is investigating circumstances under which a man slapped his son, leading to death.

The deceased has been identified as Bruno Arinaitwe, 10, son to Innocent Arinaitwe of Buhanyura cell, Kashasha Parish, Bufundi Sub County in Rubanda district.

According to the Officer in charge of Bufundi Police post Sgt Byaruhanga Henry, the suspect (father) was drunk before he slapped his son.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi regional police spokesperson confirmed the sad news.

“It’s alleged that on the 5/7/2020 at around 11pm when the deceased together with others were at home, their father returned home while too drunk and started quarreling over nothing and in the process, slapped him unconscious and he died instantly in the bed room,” Maate said.

Police has launched a hunt to trace for the suspect so that he is brought to book.

This case has been registered at Rubanda police station under file number CRB 222/2020.