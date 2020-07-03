A total of 270 Ugandan nationals and legal residents who were stranded in United Arab Emirates have on Friday landed at Entebbe International Airport aboard a Fly Emirates aircraft.

Those who were repatriated were stranded in the States of: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Umar Quwain, Fujairah and Ras Al-khaimah following the closure of Entebbe International Airport to passenger flights on 22nd March, 2020 due to the outbreak of covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, 92 Ugandans who were stranded in United Kingdom and Ireland also arrived in Uganda.

Among the people who were repatriated included His Royal Highness Rwot David Onen Acana II, the Acholi Paramount Chief and Professor Francis Gervase Omaswa, renown cardiovascular surgeon & the Executive Director of the African Centre for Global Health and Social Transformation (ACHEST).

Recently, Cabinet approved the return of Ugandans stranded in 66 countries abroad amid the Coronavirus pandemic at their own cost and according to the Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, this would be done in a phased manner.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem, said that in total, the country will receive the 2,300 stranded Ugandans in groups of 300 every two weeks for better management of suspects and confirmed cases.

He also noted those returning are paying for their air tickets and quarantine costs for those who opt for hotels.