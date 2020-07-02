The Ugandan High Commission in London has successfully seen off a total of 92 Ugandan Nationals and legal residents who have been stranded in the United Kingdom and Ireland following the closure of Entebbe international airport to passenger flights on 22nd March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The High Commission undertook the registration process of Ugandan nationals who were stranded in the United Kingdom and Ireland and coordinated their return aboard Ethiopian Airlines which is expected to arrive at Entebbe on 2 July 2020 at 5.00 p.m.

Among some of the Ugandans returning from the United Kingdom are notable personalities including His Royal Highness Rwot David Onen Acana II, the Acholi Paramount Chief and Professor Francis Gervase Omaswa, renown cardiovascular surgeon & the Executive Director of the African Centre for Global Health and Social Transformation (ACHEST),

Other categories of people including students, Government officials, Business people who had travelled to the United Kingdom for various reasons were also aboard.

After fulfilling standard procedures issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Health, the Ugandans were seen off at London Heathrow Airport by Uganda’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, His Excellency Ambassador Julius Peter Moto, Amb. Leonard Mugewra and other Mission staff.

The High Commissioner thanked the Ugandans and legal residents for their patience during the difficult times they have endured as a result of the pandemic and wished them a safe journey.

Recently, Cabinet approved the return of Ugandans stranded in 66 countries abroad amid the Coronavirus pandemic at their own cost and according to the Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, this would be done in a phased manner.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem, said that in total, the country will receive the 2,300 stranded Ugandans in groups of 300 every two weeks for better management of suspects and confirmed cases.

He also noted those returning are paying for their air tickets and quarantine costs for those who opt for hotels.