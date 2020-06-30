The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that 20 Ugandans stranded in India over covid-19 lockdown will be returning home on Wednesday 1 July, 2020.

“The general public is hereby informed of a planned flight with more than 20 Ugandans on board who were stranded in India, Mumbai.” the Ministry’s Public diplomacy department said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The flight is scheduled to arrive at Entebbe International Airport tomorrow 1 July, 2020. More details will be communicated later.”

This is part of the phased evacuation program the Ugandan government for is undertaking to repatriate Ugandans stranded in different countries around the world due to lockdown.

Over the weekend,a total of 91 Ugandans who had been stranded in Afghanistan returned home. The repatriated people arrived at Entebbe International Airport at 6pm.

Recently, Cabinet approved the return of Ugandans stranded in 66 countries abroad amid the Coronavirus pandemic at their own cost and according to the Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, this would be done in a phased manner.

The first phase kicked off last Tuesday with 32 Ugandans who had been stranded in Sudan.

An additional 524 Ugandans will be returning by early next month. They will be coming from South Africa (70), United Arab Emirates (200), India (over 20) and 134 from the United States of America.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem, said that in total, the country will receive the 2,300 stranded Ugandans in groups of 300 every two weeks for better management of suspects and confirmed cases.

He also noted those returning are paying for their air tickets and quarantine costs for those who opt for hotels.