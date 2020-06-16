Sanyu FM is assembling a star studded radio crew, something only capital FM attempted in its heydays.

New Programs director Roger Mugisha, is a radio veteran, and has been there seeing radio FM revolution start in the country. He has started work on Monday, and the environment at the Crane Chambers station is indeed upbeat.

Fat Boy’s 15 minutes of limelight might be behind him as Patrick Idringi aka Salvador’s morning show has taken the airwaves by storm. The response is great.

Idringi who had no radio experience until he sat in for Fat Boy last week, does his stuff the unconventional way, which breaks the monotony which was on many a radio station. From filming live shows to entertaining guests in studio, Salvador and Roger Mugisha are just starting.

On Tuesday morning, photos emerged showing gospel artist Edwin Ruyonga checking in Sanyu. We are yet to establish if Ruyonga, the rapper is contemplating a radio career.