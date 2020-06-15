The Leader of Opposition in Parliament also Gulu Woman legislator Betty Aol Ochan has survived a nasty road accident on Monday morning.

Achan was traveling in her official LOP vehicle registration number UG0346H from Gulu to Kampala in the company of her driver Denis Nono, two of her children and her Assistant.

According to our sources, all car occupants are safe.

Ochan was appointed Leader of Opposition in 2018 replacing Kasese Woman MP Winnie Kizza.

She was born in 1958 and joined Parliament in 2006 on the FDC party ticket as MP for Gulu District.

Before that, she was the Local Councillor 5 for Gulu District between 1997-2006. Betty is a teacher by profession, having first attained a Diploma in Education from Makerere University in 1981.

She taught at Awere S.S 1985-1990 and Layibi College in Gulu between 1981-1985.

In 1995-1997 she worked at St. Mauritz Gulu as Program Officer.

She then joined ACORD-Gulu in 1990-1995