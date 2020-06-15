As part of his prolonged fire and hire for competence, President Yoweri Museveni has once again struck, this time leaving Civil Aviation Authority boss David Kakuba in tears.

Through the Minister of Works and Transport Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, the President ordered the man from Kamuli to clear his table by 22 July so as to give way for a new occupant of the office.

He was also directed to provide a detailed handover report on any pending audit queries and progress of infrastructure projects under his docket before the expiry of his contract on June 30.

Kakuba had recently written to Works Minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala about the end of his contract in anticipation that his tenure would be extended for some time.

However, State Minister for transport, Joy Kabatsi, in a letter to Kakuba asked for a detailed handover report to ensure a smooth transition given that his contract was bound to elapse at the end of June.

“Taking into account the remaining time of your contract and to enable a smooth and orderly continuity of the activities of the authority and in accordance with provision no.12 of the terms and conditions of service therein, you are required to submit … a comprehensive handover showing the level of implementation of activities on detail beyond what you stated in your end of term report,” reads Kabatsi’s letter.

The details in Kakuba’s termination refutes the media reports that it could be an extension of the Kadaga – Museveni feud. Some online media reports had claimed that Kakuba, who is said to have been recommended by Speaker Kadaga for this particular job could have been laid off in a vengeance move by Museveni against Kadaga’s confrontation.

The fact that Kakuba himself wrote to the line Minister reminding him of the end of his contract refutes these allegations since he has served his contract to the end.

The State Minister said the report must have “guidance on handling and conclusion of audit issues of ICAO including certification of Entebbe International Airport on one hand and as well as Financial Audits by the Auditor General and any other that may be outstanding.”

Kabatsi also asked for a “special report on the progress of the larger number of UCAA projects showing their level of implementation and funding.”

“Please ensure that the above are concluded by Monday, June 22, 2020 to enable you to discuss the handover with the Ministry and UCCA for smooth flow of aviation business,” Kabatsi continued.

Who is Kakuba?

Before his appointment as Managing Director at CAA, he was Deputy Managing Director of the same body for nine years.

Prior to joining CAA, Dr. Kakuba had served as a Director Management Services/Corporation Secretary for National Water and Sewerage Corporation, a utility charged with the provision of Water and Sewerage Services in urban areas of Uganda for 14 years.

He also earlier worked as Deputy Board Secretary of Uganda Electricity Board for six years.

Immediately after College he worked as a Senior Magistrate with the Judicial Department of Uganda.

Dr. Kakuba holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Business Administration and a Bachellor’s degree of Laws from Makerere University.