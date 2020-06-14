The Ministry of Health has said socialite Shanita Namuyimbwa popularly known as Bad Black voluntarily accepted to record a free video message sensitizing fellow commercial workers against getting in contact with truck drivers as one of the ways of controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Uganda.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry says, following the call of H. E the President to the public to donate or provide free services towards the prevention of Covid-19, a number of companies came out to support the Ministry of Health with some offering a number of items while others supporting in terms of services they offer.

“It is therefore against this background that Precision Communications Consulting Limited came out and donated Media Production services to the Ministry of Health under close supervision of the Ministry, all content and messaging cleared by the Ministry of Health,” the Ministry of Health said.

” Additionally, Precision Communications consulting limited approached various key personalities who voluntarily recorded messages as a way of giving back to their country in this Covid-19 fight, among whom was Bad Black. All these individuals were requested to voluntarily participate, and they consented before any recording was made.”

The Ministry further revealed that Bad Black in particular consented to record a message that was appealing to her colleagues who were at risk of contracting Covid-19, and would thus spread it to other members of the community.

” The Ministry of Health would like to reiterate that this was done on solely voluntary terms and no contractual or financial obligations were attached to any of the personalities including Bad Black.”

Bad Black on Saturday gave government (Ministry of Health)14 days ultimatum to pay off Shs500 million for the Covid-19 advert she made or else she would sue them.

In an intention to sue, Bad Black says she was approached by one Ronex Kisembo of Precision Media on April 29 to record a paid ‘advert sensitizing the public about the dangers of Covid-19 and to encourage the ladies, especially those at borders to avoid indulging with the trucker drivers’, who at the time were main importers of the coronavirus.

As part of the deal, the fading socialite was allegedly promised a meeting with President Yoweri Museveni so that they agree on payment.

“The oral agreement made with our client was that a meeting would be arranged between our client and President Yoweri Museveni with whom she would discuss the amount for the advert and payment, a deal to which our client agreed,” reads the document filed by Musangala Advocates and Solicitors on June 12.

However, up to now, the lawyers say, Bad Black has never met the president nor has she been paid any money.

Bad Black wants Shs500 million for the advert and more Shs50 million for the damages and inconveniences.